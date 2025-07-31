Do you still save Bookmarks? The Death of Pocket and the Future of Knowledge Management

AI is eating the world (of knowledge)

I have to confess. I’m an Internet boomer. Why?

Because I’m one of the few people who remember Del.icio.us, a tool Yahoo acquired when it was the biggest bookmarking tool on the Internet. It’s currently an online museum that someone still maintains for romantic reasons.

It was a good piece of technology, the web pages were fast, the UI was good, but the search was significantly less effective (what’s the point of saving if you can’t find what you need?), and I can’t remember how many 404 pages I had when I went back to my saved list.

In the last few years, every single platform on the Web has added the ability to save content, and this creates an incredible fragmentation of “Save now, Read never” and a huge cognitive load of remembering where you read what.

I have tried various tools and more sophisticated techniques, from Pocked (RIP) and Evernote to Obsidian and ultimately ended up saving content directly on a note on my smartphone.

Saving bookmarks is an old approach, as it’s challenging to create an easy search taxonomy, and this is valuable, as it saves the content offline. You can still replace Pocket with tools like Folio or with an approach that promises to reduce any kind of effort by helping your brain with apps like Mymind, which reminds more of a meditation app than a knowledge management tool.

The future appears to lie in apps where human knowledge is embedded in AI models that do not hide their sources, but rather make them secondary. As confirmed by this PEW study on the Google AI Summary feature, users are simply not clicking beyond the AI’s summary. We are human and lazy.

If people are “snacking”, who will build the deep knowledge in the future, and who will verify it?