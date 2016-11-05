Web Summit 2016: talks, startups and tips

This year I’ll attend the Web Summit as a media. You can read me on Twitter @darios and also on this blog the most interesting topics, startups of the event.

TALKS that I’ll follow:

November, 8th

Aviation to health: Lessons in cross-sector innovation

Robots should look and act like people

Every country will be digital

Club vs country: The pinnacle of rugby?

Building your brand in a mobile world

November, 9th

Why AI should have a body

Continuous Reinvention

Where autonomy, connectivity and electrification intersect: The new world of luxury cars

Social & smart data: Connecting with customers in new ways

Living, breathing, storytelling

Alone but not lost: The user in VR

The rise of geek culture and what it means for brands

Brand discovery online

Cracking local: Marketing strategies that worked and didn’t

Social media versus The Brand

Evolving wearables: Doing more with less

How content drives marketing

STARTUPS that I’d like to meet based on what I’ve seen on their website in 2 minutes:

Affectiva

Parlamind

Codacy

Contentful

Flow.ai

Inspirient

Kinematix

RightIndem

Unbabel

Spendesk

Bizimply

AX Semantics

TIPS

1) Startups: your pitch should be no longer than 5 minutes.

2) I’m using the WebSummit mobile app: let’s use the chat to meet in person!

3) I haven’t read it but the journalist Simon Cocking wrote the book “How to Crack the Web Summit 2016: Practical Tips & Advice from Attendees”

4) Do you need a mobile Internet on your smartphone or tablet? I’ve found an interesting data plan by MEO. Feel free to suggest other solution.

Wanna Meet?

Send me a message on the Web Summit chat, tweet @darios or drop me an email: info at dariosalvelli.com